Angie Stone’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Trucking Company

Following the tragic passing of R&B legend Angie Stone in March, her children, Diamond Stone and Michael D’Angelo Archer, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia.

The suit names multiple defendants, including the van driver, truck driver, van and trailer owners, the trucking company CRST, and vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck North America.

According to court documents, Stone was returning home from a performance in Mobile, Alabama, when the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van carrying her flipped after the driver lost control. Bystanders helped several passengers exit, but Stone remained trapped inside when an 18-wheeler loaded with sugar struck the overturned van, ejecting Angie and pinning her underneath the van. The lawsuit alleges that the singer “consciously suffered” before ultimately passing away.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence on multiple fronts, accusing the truck driver of wearing headphones and failing to brake, as well as claiming the collision avoidance system malfunctioned, failing to detect the overturned van in the roadway.

The family is hoping the case will not only secure accountability but also raise awareness about flaws in vehicle safety systems and driver responsibility. The legal proceedings are already underway, though neither CRST nor Daimler has responded publicly to the filing.

Angie Stone was 63 years old at the time of her death, leaving behind a powerful musical legacy and a family seeking justice and healing.