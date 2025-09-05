Listen Live
Entertainment

Angie Stone’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Trucking Company

After a fatal accident killed the legendary soul singer, the lawsuit reveals even more details of what happened that day.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Following the tragic passing of R&B legend Angie Stone in March, her children, Diamond Stone and Michael D’Angelo Archer, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Georgia.

The suit names multiple defendants, including the van driver, truck driver, van and trailer owners, the trucking company CRST, and vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck North America.

According to court documents, Stone was returning home from a performance in Mobile, Alabama, when the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van carrying her flipped after the driver lost control. Bystanders helped several passengers exit, but Stone remained trapped inside when an 18-wheeler loaded with sugar struck the overturned van, ejecting Angie and pinning her underneath the van. The lawsuit alleges that the singer “consciously suffered” before ultimately passing away.

The lawsuit also alleges negligence on multiple fronts, accusing the truck driver of wearing headphones and failing to brake, as well as claiming the collision avoidance system malfunctioned, failing to detect the overturned van in the roadway.

The family is hoping the case will not only secure accountability but also raise awareness about flaws in vehicle safety systems and driver responsibility. The legal proceedings are already underway, though neither CRST nor Daimler has responded publicly to the filing.

Angie Stone was 63 years old at the time of her death, leaving behind a powerful musical legacy and a family seeking justice and healing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

92Q angie stone baltimore car accident chey parker death fatal lawsuit quicksilva morning show quicksilva show Soul Music truck wheeler trucking

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Shoppers Food In Maryland
Local

Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close