Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Source: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Over the weekend, an Aurora, Colorado, police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop that had gone awry. Now, police officials are scrambling to quell public outrage over the incident, claiming the officer shot the man because he was moving towards a gun that he had tossed on the ground while encouraging bystanders to “get that sh*t.”

According to ABC 7 Denver, 37-year-old Rajon Belt-Stubblefield died Saturday evening after a confrontation that occurred during a “routine” traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue around 7 p.m.

Here’s what Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain says happened that night, according to ABC:

“We are here today because of a very serious incident. A man lost his life. One of our officers was placed in a dangerous and fast-moving situation, and our community rightfully has questions,” Chamberlain said at the start of the press conference. Chamberlain said Belt-Stubblefield did not stop for the officer, and eventually collided with two vehicles before exiting his car. At some point after he got out of the car, Chamberlain claims Belt-Stubblefield threw a gun onto the ground nearby. “After tossing the handgun, he then began walking back towards it, towards the officer, even though the officer had ordered him multiple times to stop,” Chamberlain said. “Other individuals that were surrounding the location started to show up based upon the traffic collision. And he started to say, numerous times to incite them basically — and I’m going to use this verbatim, because I think it’s important — he said multiple, multiple times, get the sh–, get the sh–, while he continually pointed back at the handgun.”

So, police are claiming the unarmed Black man was only unarmed because he tossed his gun on the ground — an act that would normally indicate that a person had no intention of using their gun and wanted officers to know that. However, Chamberlain claims that after tossing his weapon, Belt-Stubblefield moved towards it and told onlookers to assist him by grabbing the gun he had just tossed, leaving the officer with no other choice but to shoot him dead.

Yeah — that’s going to be a tough sell.

Chamberlain appeared to believe the officer in question was in danger of having the bystanders turn on him in order to aid Belt-Stubblefield; otherwise, it’s unclear why he went on to describe the officer as being “outnumbered” after noting that the officer tried to de-escalate the situation by striking Belt-Stubblefield.

“The suspect then turned on the officer, raised his fist and said, ‘I’m ready for this. Are you ready for this?’ And then he aggressively advanced,” Chamberlain said. “The officer, who was alone, outnumbered, backed into the street and oncoming traffic, and ordered the suspect multiple times to stop and listen to his commands — all of which were ignored at this time. The officer discharged his firearm. The suspect was struck and killed.”

Chamberlain went on to emphasize that the officer tried several de-escalation methods before using lethal force and that it was the shooting victim who caused the situation in the first place. However, he also appeared to acknowledge that the Aurora Police Department was already grappling with a reputation for racist policing, including the death of Elijah McClain and the handcuffing of a group of young Black women and girls — the youngest of whom was six at the time — after cops pulled over the wrong vehicle.

“It appears the officer believed he faced an imminent threat of death or serious injury, and he acted,” Chamberlain said. “We also understand — and I do understand this without question — the broader context of what we are discussing today. The suspect was a Black male. Aurora is presently and remains under a consent decree designed specifically to address bias and force issues. We know that trust is fragile, without question, and we take that incredibly, incredibly serious. That is why this case will be investigated thoroughly, independently, and transparently.”

Meanwhile, Belt-Stubblefield’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to help his widow with funeral expenses.

“The police have not shared much with us beyond what they’ve told the press, leaving our family grieving, heartbroken, and searching for answers,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Rajon was loved deeply by his family and friends. He was a son, a brother, a husband, and a man whose life was cut short far too soon. His loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.”

SEE ALSO:

NYPD Falsely Arrests Black Man Based On Faulty Facial Recognition Technology, Activist Groups Want Investigation

Judge Rules Black Man Was Unlawfully Arrested In DC Amid Trump’s Federal Takeover Of Law Enforcement



Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop was originally published on newsone.com