Trump Says He’ll Send National Guard To Baltimore

The Washington Post

Donald Trump is calling to extend the national guard from DC to Chicago and Baltimore. During a press conference Tuesday he said he will be deploying the National Guard to Baltimore in an effort to fight crime, despite objections from state and city leaders. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been very vocal about not having federal intervention in Baltimore.

A spokesperson for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the use of the National Guard for municipal policing is “theatrical and not sustainable.”

In addition Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has made it clear we have made huge strides as s city,

“We have made tremendous strides in reducing crime in this city,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We are not satisfied. We want to keep that work going, but we do not need or want the National Guard in Baltimore to do that.”

Despite the lack of desire Trump said,

“Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now,”

“We have a right to do it because I have an obligation to do it to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore.”

Trump also added,

“I have an obligation,” the president said. ”This isn’t a political thing.”

Trump has already sent National Guard troops into Los Angeles and Washington, where he’s also federalized the police force.