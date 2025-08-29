Rihanna Celebrates 20 Years In Music With Emotional Tribute

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

It’s a celebration! August 2025 marks a big milestone for global icon Rihanna! Two full decades since the world fell in love with her debut single “Pon de Replay” off the album Music of the Sun in 2005. In a deeply heartfelt tribute, Rihanna took to social media to express her gratitude, sharing both nostalgic reflections and ambitious plans for the future.

“20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music … I’m forever grateful. “Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever. 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was “cool” to (Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc).”

She concludes, “20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20.”

Rihanna’s 20-year celebration is more than a career milestone it’s a soul-stirring acknowledgment of impact, artistry, and gratitude. Whether through a Rihanna hoodie or an eight-album vinyl set, she empowers her Navy to relive the past while anticipating the next chapter.