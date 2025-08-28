DMV Local Recap: Election Denier Appointed to Oversee Security

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The political landscape just took a controversial turn that has voting experts and election officials across the country sounding major alarms. Heather Honey, a high-profile denier of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, has been appointed to a senior position within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where she’ll help oversee the nation’s election infrastructure.

Who Is Heather Honey?

For those who haven’t been keeping track, Heather Honey is one of those individuals who actively pushed to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. She’s been a vocal advocate for claims that have been repeatedly debunked in court, yet she now holds the title of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Election Integrity. The irony isn’t lost on anyone paying attention.

The Concerns Are Real

State election officials and voting experts aren’t holding back their criticism of this appointment. They’re warning that having someone with Honey’s track record in this position could seriously damage the trust between state and federal officials. When that trust breaks down, states might stop sharing crucial information with federal agencies—and that’s a problem for everyone.

According to Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State, we’re “witnessing a dangerous trend of elevation of known bad faith actors like Heather Honey.” The criticism is pointed and direct: this is someone with a “well documented history of spreading election lies that have been debunked in court,” yet she’s been handed significant responsibility over our election security.

The Bigger Picture

This appointment isn’t happening in a vacuum. There are ongoing battles in states like California, Texas, and Alabama over Electoral College representation and seat allocations. Some folks have even spotted Trump 2028 hats being sold—and those aren’t being made for fun or as collector’s items.

What we’re looking at is territory that feels fundamentally different from what we’ve known as democratic norms. When someone who actively worked to undermine election results is put in charge of securing those same elections, it raises serious questions about the direction we’re heading.

What Can You Do?

If this concerns you—and it should—you’re not powerless. You can call the Capitol Switchboard hotline at 202-224-3121 and make your voice heard. Remember, these officials are supposed to work for us, not the other way around.

Stay informed, stay engaged, and keep asking the tough questions about who’s making decisions that affect all of our voting rights.

