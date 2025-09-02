Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Joy Sunday showed up at the Netflix premiere of Wednesday season two, giving all the main character energy we love. Sis was not playing on the red carpet – and we love that for her.

The Nigerian-American actress, who plays Bianca Barclay on the show, made it clear that she’s not only stepping deeper into her roles on-screen but also carving out her place as a true style icon. So let’s get into the details.

Joy Sunday Serves Sinister Style & Polka Dot Realness

At the premiere, Joy embodied her character’s power and allure with a strapless black mini dress covered in bold white polka dots. The fitted silhouette hugged her frame effortlessly, while cascading ruffles down the front added texture and drama to the look.

Yes, Joy Sunday was the drama.

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Paired with sheer black tights and black pumps, the ensemble evoked Wednesday Addams’ signature dark aesthetic, with a sexy, trendy twist.

Joy tied her look together with a matching polka-dot headscarf and a chic pair of black sunglasses. The accessories leaned into Old Hollywood glamour with a little Gothic camp. Her glam was just as flawless. A bold crimson lip anchored the look, while winged liner sharpened her gaze with just the right amount of drama.

As Bianca rules Nevermore Academy on-screen, Joy is well on her way to ruling the red carpet.

Why We Love Joy Sunday’s Style

Joy Sunday is one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising Black woman it girls who owns the spotlight every time she steps into it. Her fits embody everything we love right now: nostalgic yet modern, theatrical yet wearable, playful but powerful.

She is definitely a fashion girlie to watch – on and off screen.

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com