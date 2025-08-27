Cops List Alleged Injuries From Lil Nas X Arrest

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The world was stunned earlier this week when rapper Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested in Los Angeles following a highly unusual public disturbance that involved him walking nearly nude on Ventura Boulevard. New details emerging from law enforcement highlight the severity of the incident, particularly concerning injuries allegedly sustained by responding officers. Officers responding to multiple calls say he charged at them, resulting in three felony counts of battery with injury and one of resisting an executive officer. He was taken to a hospital over concerns of a possible overdose before being jailed. Bail was set at $75,000, and conditions of his release include attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings and/or outpatient treatment.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … one officer suffered an abrasion on their head, another hurt his hand, and a third suffered a back sprain.

On August 26, Lil Nas X posted a video on Instagram stating, “Your girl is gonna be OK … That was f**king terrifying! That was a terrifying four days,” reassuring fans of his wellbeing and describing the ordeal as deeply frightening. He pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges during his court appearance.

Lil Nas X faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the felony charges, his next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2025.