Crash Shuts Down I-95 In Harford County; Deputy Hospitalized

Published on August 26, 2025

State police are investigating a crash that has closed Interstate 95 near Exit 89 in both directions, resulting in a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy being hospitalized.

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities also confirmed that a suspect involved in the incident has been taken into custody, though their identity has not been disclosed.

All northbound and southbound lanes on I-95 are closed at Exit 85 and MD-22 due to the crash. The Maryland Transportation Authority has not indicated when the highway will reopen. Commuters are being advised to use U.S. 1 or U.S. 40 as alternate routes.

Maryland State Police noted that the scene is still active and promised to release additional details as they become available. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office plans a press briefing at the southern precinct at 2:30 p.m.

This article will be updated as more information emerges.

Crash Shuts Down I-95 In Harford County; Deputy Hospitalized  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

