Anne Arundel County School Bus Drivers Authorize Strike Amid Contract Dispute

Some Anne Arundel County school bus drivers have voted to authorize a strike as contract talks with their employer stall, union leaders announced Monday, the same day students returned to class.

UFCW MCGEO Local 1994, which represents thousands of public service workers across Maryland, said drivers employed by Student Transportation of America (STA) and its subsidiaries, Annapolis Bus Company (ABC) and RE Wilson, are prepared to walk off the job if negotiations break down.

Union officials said STA’s latest contract proposal “fails to address core issues around fair pay and respect on the job.” The strike authorization gives the bargaining committee the power to call a strike at any time, though no date has been set.

“Our members take pride in transporting students safely to and from school each day,” said Ray Lee, Special Assistant to the President of Local 1994. “This vote reflects the seriousness of their concerns and their demand for a fair agreement that recognizes the importance of their work.”

Drivers with ABC and RE Wilson cover nearly 7,300 students daily across Anne Arundel County, operating routes for elementary, middle, and high schools in areas including Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, and South River. The companies also run 11 additional routes in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell warned a strike could leave “dozens of routes uncovered” and force families to scramble for transportation. “A strike, should there be one, will leave students with no way to get to and from school,” Bedell said. “Our students simply should not and cannot be pawns in a negotiating game.”

This marks the second time Annapolis Bus Company employees have faced a potential strike in recent years. A 2021 walkout disrupted student transportation and led to county-level changes in pay and working conditions. For RE Wilson employees, this would be their first-ever strike.

STA, meanwhile, said it remains in communication with union leaders and the district.

“We remain hopeful this matter will be resolved quickly so we can continue providing safe, reliable services to area students,” the company said in a statement.

Negotiations will continue this week. Until a resolution is reached, families are left waiting and wondering whether the buses will keep running.

