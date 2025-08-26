Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist

Business Description: “If your hair won’t grow back, Book and appointment with Max!”

Business Website: https://maxstyles.glossgenius.com/

Elevated Kitchen

Business Description: “We provide soul food made with love to ignite your tastebuds.”

Business Website: https://www.elevatedrestaurant.com/

BBS Lanscaping

Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service that’s done in a timely fashion.|

Business Website: Social Media: @BBSlandscaping

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday [8-26-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com