Buy Black Tuesday [8-26-2025]

Published on August 26, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist

Business Description: “If your hair won’t grow back, Book and appointment with Max!”

Business Website: https://maxstyles.glossgenius.com/

Elevated Kitchen

Business Description: “We provide soul food made with love to ignite your tastebuds.”

Business Website: https://www.elevatedrestaurant.com/

BBS Lanscaping

Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service that’s done in a timely fashion.|

Business Website: Social Media: @BBSlandscaping

