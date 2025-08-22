Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Dolph, Diddy & Lil Nas X Updates

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is back with the latest in entertainment, and today’s updates are full of emotions and surprises, so stay locked in!

Hernandez Govin Found Not Guilty in Young Dolph Case

Big news in the ongoing case of Young Dolph’s tragic murder. Hernandez Govin, who many believed was the alleged mastermind behind the crime, has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges. While the community continues to rally for justice for Young Dolph, this verdict leaves everyone wondering what the next chapter in this case will hold. The whispers are out there—more headlines might drop soon.

Diddy’s Legal Fight Takes Another Blow

Meanwhile, Diddy just can’t seem to catch a break in his ongoing legal saga. Federal prosecutors are pushing back hard against his bid for acquittal, calling the evidence overwhelmingly strong. They’ve also stood firm that the Mann Act, a key part of the case, is neither vague nor unconstitutional, as Diddy’s team argued. With sentencing set for October 3, the pressure’s building. Despite his legal team’s defense that he’s being unfairly portrayed as a monster, this fight looks far from over.

Lil Nas X Hospitalized Amid Speculation

Fans of Lil Nas X are anxiously waiting for clarity after reports surfaced about his hospitalization. The artist was allegedly found early Thursday morning in Los Angeles, in just his underwear and cowboy boots, leading to concerns of a possible overdose. While paramedics confirmed he was taken to the hospital, his reps haven’t provided any statement yet. Supporters are staying tuned for updates and hoping for his swift recovery.

