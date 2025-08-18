Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake, Diddy, Young Thug & Kaepernick Updates

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is back, spilling the hottest tea in entertainment! Here’s what’s making waves today.

UMG Fires Back at Drake’s Claims

Universal Music Group isn’t holding back! UMG has officially denied any involvement in the alleged scheme to defame Drake. The drama stems from allegations about a diss track “Not Like Us” and its controversial cover art targeting Drake. UMG’s CEO, Lucian Grainge, stated under oath that he never approved the track or the artwork. Drake’s legal efforts to subpoena Grainge’s emails and texts were met with UMG’s stern refusal, labeling the rapper’s accusations “absurd.”

Diddy Scores a Partial Win in Court

Diddy is breathing a small sigh of relief after former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard dropped 10 companies from her $3.5 million lawsuit involving various Bad Boy-associated entities. However, Diddy isn’t in the clear yet—three corporations remain entangled in the legal battle. Both sides are gearing up for the next phase of the case.

Young Thug Reclaims His Belongings

There’s good news for Young Thug in his ongoing legal saga. A Fulton County judge dismissed a civil case tied to the YSL RICO investigation. This ruling allows the rapper to recover personal items, including cars and other possessions seized during the probe. It’s a small victory for Thugger as he continues to face broader legal challenges.

Spike Lee & ESPN Shelve Kaepernick Docuseries

Fans of Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick will be disappointed to hear that their much-anticipated documentary project has been shelved. Creative differences between Lee and ESPN have halted the series exploring Kaepernick’s groundbreaking activism. While the details are murky, someone’s bound to spill the tea soon.

