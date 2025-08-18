Ravens Dominate Cowboys In Preseason, Show Off Young Talent

Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

With most starters resting, the Ravens cruised to a 31-13 preseason victory over the Cowboys Saturday night. Beyond the score, the game highlighted rising talent and roster intrigue. Here are five takeaways.

The Ravens are already down two cornerbacks for the season, sixth-round picks Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam. That opened the door for training camp standout Reuben Lowery, but rookie undrafted cornerback Keyon Martin stole the spotlight in Dallas. On the Cowboys’ first drive, Martin dropped running back Miles Sanders for a 5-yard loss and sacked quarterback Joe Milton III for a safety on the next play.

Lowery, not to be outdone, intercepted a pass and showcased tight coverage all night. “Reuben, he’s around the ball. He’s been doing it all camp,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. The team’s young secondary, which also includes safety Beau Brade, is battling for limited spots behind established veterans.

Defensive line depth drew attention as well. Michael Pierce’s retirement left a gap inside, prompting the Ravens to sign veteran John Jenkins. Yet, rookie 6-foot-6, 370-pound Okoye, who transitioned from basketball just three years ago, is pushing for reps after another strong preseason outing. “He’s come light years,” Harbaugh said.

On offense, center Bullock impressed again, handling 17 pass-blocking snaps with minimal push and showing he could supplant 2024 seventh-round pick Nick Samac. Rookie guard Garrett Dellinger also made a case for roster inclusion.

Edge rusher Green continues to excite, displaying explosiveness, flexibility, and power against the Cowboys. Though early in his career, his performance hints at significant upside in the pass rush rotation.

Running back Rasheen Ali carried the ball 19 times for 62 yards, though he’ll likely see limited snaps behind Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and Keaton Mitchell. Outside linebacker David Ojabo also increased his chances of making the roster after Adisa Isaac’s elbow injury, though he remains behind the team’s top pass rushers.

Finally, rookie kicker Tyler Loop made five of six field goals, including two from over 50 yards, cementing his role as Justin Tucker’s replacement.

Even with many starters resting, the Ravens demonstrated depth, youth development, and potential breakout players across the roster—a promising sign for a team aiming for the Super Bowl.