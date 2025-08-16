Listen Live
DMV Local Recap: Five Rights Everyone in DC Should Know

Stay informed with these five legal rights during D.C.'s federal takeover. Empower yourself and assert your rights confidently.

Published on August 15, 2025

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital


With Washington, D.C., under federal oversight, it’s never been more critical to know your rights. Understanding and asserting these can ensure safety and peace of mind during interactions with law enforcement. Here are five key rights every D.C. resident should remember this weekend.

1. Right to Film the Police

You have the legal right to record police interactions in public spaces. This could be your most powerful tool for documentation, but remember to keep a safe distance to avoid interfering.

2. Right to Remain Silent

If stopped by law enforcement, you are not obligated to answer every question. You can simply state, “I am going to remain silent” and ask for legal representation.

3. Right to Refuse a Search

Unless law enforcement has a legal warrant, you can refuse a search by stating, “I do not consent to a search.” Remember, agreeing to a search—even if you think there’s nothing to find—can have unintended consequences.

4. Right to Ask, “Am I Free to Go?”

If approached by officers, you have the right to ask whether you’re being detained. A simple “Am I free to go?” can clarify the interaction and help you leave safely if no reason for detention exists.

5. Right to Assert Yourself

Knowing your rights is the first step, but asserting them is what truly makes a difference. Practice these phrases so that you’re comfortable and confident using them if necessary.

It’s your responsibility to stay informed and empowered.

DMV Local Recap: Five Rights Everyone in DC Should Know  was originally published on kysdc.com

