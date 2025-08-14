Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The Smithsonian museums are under the microscope as the White House announces a sweeping directive demanding a review and revision of their exhibits. This initiative aims to align the museums’ narratives with a redefined vision of American history that reflects administrative guidelines rather than established historical truths.

Under this mandate, eight notable Smithsonian institutions—including the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of African American History and Culture—are now required to submit a detailed inventory of their current and upcoming exhibits. Materials deemed “divisive” or “ideology-driven” will undergo “content corrections” within 120 days. The government’s objective is to replace what they call biased interpretations with “unifying and historically accurate language.” However, critics argue that this approach threatens to sanitize or erase significant elements of America’s complex past.

The move has stirred conversations about who controls history and why its preservation matters. With the Smithsonian encompassing over 21 museums and 14 education centers, questions arise about how a forced narrative shift could impact the integrity of these cultural institutions. Even the National Zoo is included in the review—an ironic twist, given the implications of managing historical accuracy.

This directive signals a pivotal moment. Dominique Da Diva urges communities to take an active role in sharing their stories and protecting true historical accounts. While museums manage exhibits, individuals and families play a critical role in ensuring that history passes down untarnished. As this review unfolds in preparation for America’s 250th anniversary, it’s vital to remain vigilant and committed to preserving diverse narratives.

For detailed updates and more DMV local news, stay connected with Dominique Da Diva.

DMV Local Recap: Smithsonian Museums Told to Rewrite History was originally published on kysdc.com