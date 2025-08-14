From West Baltimore To the Mic: Rap Attack Salutes Relly Moe On For The Record

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack

West Baltimore rapper Relly Moe recently joined Rap Attack Official’s AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted to share insights on his journey, musical influences, and vision for authentic hip-hop. Describing himself in three words, “genuine, disciplined, and hard working,” Relly Moe emphasizes a dedication to craft over hype.

This commitment to authenticity sets Relly Moe apart from artists who prioritize commercial appeal over substance, marking him as a rising voice in Baltimore’s evolving hip-hop landscape.

Check out his official For The Record Freestyle below: