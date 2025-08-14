Rap Attack Salutes Relly Moe On For The Record
From West Baltimore To the Mic: Rap Attack Salutes Relly Moe On For The Record
West Baltimore rapper Relly Moe recently joined Rap Attack Official’s AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted to share insights on his journey, musical influences, and vision for authentic hip-hop. Describing himself in three words, “genuine, disciplined, and hard working,” Relly Moe emphasizes a dedication to craft over hype.
This commitment to authenticity sets Relly Moe apart from artists who prioritize commercial appeal over substance, marking him as a rising voice in Baltimore’s evolving hip-hop landscape.
Check out his official For The Record Freestyle below:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital