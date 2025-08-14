Listen Live
Baltimore's Rising Rap Star Relly Moe Speaks On Authenticity

Relly Moe: Baltimore's Rising Rap Star Speaks On Authenticity And Artistry

Published on August 14, 2025

West Baltimore rapper Relly Moe recently sat down with Rap Attack Official’s AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted to discuss his journey, influences, and vision for authentic hip-hop artistry. The rising artist describes himself in three powerful words: “genuine, disciplined, and hard working.”

Relly Moe doesn’t hide his influences. “Lil Wayne is my favorite artist of all time. Nas is my favorite lyricist of all time,” he revealed. This combination shows in his approach to rap, where he prioritizes clever wordplay and storytelling over simple party tracks.

The artist credits Nas’s classic “One Love” as the song that made him believe he could succeed in rap. “It’s the storytelling of it,” he explained, noting how the track’s vivid imagery and narrative depth inspired his artistic vision. He particularly appreciates how Nas wrote most of Illmatic at just 17-18 years old, demonstrating the power of raw talent and authentic expression.

One of Relly Moe’s most compelling messages involves bringing Baltimore’s rap scene together. He’s actively collaborating with artists like Bandhutta Izzy, with whom he’s recorded multiple tracks, including “Give Em Hell.” “We’re trying to get rid of all the separation in the city,” he emphasized. “We wanted to come together… It ain’t always gotta be just you in the front line, man.”

Relly Moe’s track “Can’t Complain” showcases his ability to transform personal struggles into powerful music. “I didn’t even write that song. It just came out,” he shared, highlighting how genuine experiences fuel his best work.

This authenticity separates Relly Moe from artists who prioritize commercial appeal over meaningful content, positioning him as a rising voice in Baltimore’s evolving hip-hop landscape.

