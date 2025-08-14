Listen Live
Local

Overnight JFX Closure Sunday for Maintenance and Subsurface Testing

Overnight JFX Closure Scheduled For Sunday For Maintenance And Testing

Published on August 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Interstate 83 Sign
Source: cosmonaut / Getty

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is warning drivers about an overnight closure of the Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) on Sunday, August 17, for critical subsurface testing and maintenance work.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, all lanes in both directions will be closed between North Avenue and Cold Spring Lane. The expressway is expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 18.

Detours:

  • Northbound I-83 traffic will exit at North Avenue (Exit 7A).
  • Southbound I-83 traffic will exit at Cold Spring Lane (Exit 9A).

Several ramp entrances will also be closed:

  • Falls Road ramp to southbound I-83
  • 29th Street ramps to both directions of I-83
  • Cold Spring Lane ramp to southbound I-83
  • North Avenue ramp to northbound I-83

During the closure, Department of Public Works contractors will conduct a geophysical survey beneath the expressway to evaluate rock, soil, and other subsurface conditions. Crews will also remove overhanging trees along the northbound side.

City transportation officials urge motorists to plan ahead, expect delays, and use navigation apps to find alternate routes.

SEE ALSO

Overnight JFX Closure Scheduled For Sunday For Maintenance And Testing  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close