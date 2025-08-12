Trending On The Timeline: Why Eddie Murphy Said No to Rush Hour

Listen Live
Why Eddie Murphy Said No to Rush Hour

Eddie Murphy passed on Rush Hour for Holy Man. Fans debate whether Chris Tucker’s role could’ve been his.

Published on August 12, 2025

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


Eddie Murphy recently revealed a career decision during a conversation with Speedy that left fans imagining what could have been. When discussing iconic movie roles he passed up, Murphy shared he chose to star in Holy Man instead of taking a lead role in the classic action-comedy Rush Hour.

Presented with two drastically different scripts—one involving an action-packed partnership with Jackie Chan and the other featuring a more laid-back premise set in Miami—Murphy deemed the latter “an easy choice.” However, Holy Man ultimately bombed at the box office, leaving Murphy to reflect on the decision, especially as Rush Hour went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

The segment shifted to appreciation for Chris Tucker, who took on the Rush Hour role alongside Jackie Chan and delivered a performance that is now considered irreplaceable. Tucker’s blend of quirky humor and effortless swagger solidified the franchise’s success, with many agreeing that he put his distinctive stamp on the role. DJ Misses conveyed that, while Murphy could have brought his own unique flair, Tucker made the role unforgettable.

Fans were also reminded of Rush Hour’s enduring popularity, still gracing TV screens regularly. And as Murphy enjoys a celebrated career, this moment stands as a fascinating “what if” in Hollywood history.

