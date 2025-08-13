Energy Relief Credits Issued To BGE Customers, Second Round In 2026

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

During August and September 2025, eligible residential customers of Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) will see a new line item on their utility bills labeled “Legislative Energy Relief Refund.” This credit comes as part of the Next Generation Energy Act, specifically Senate Bill 937 and House Bill 1035, which directed two refunds to ease the financial burden on electric customers. The first credit is being issued now, while the second is scheduled for February 2026.

What You Need to Know:

Refund schedule: August–September 2025: First credit appears on customer bills as “Legislative Energy Relief Refund.” February 2026: Second credit will be issued under the same legislation.

Purpose of the credits:

These refunds are legislatively approved relief efforts under the Next Generation Energy Act, designed to assist residential utility customers with high energy costs.

While the energy relief is undoubtedly welcome, many BGE customers have voiced frustration with the utility’s practices and customer service, tarnishing the impact of such assistance. One customer reported that BGE failed to send regular gas bills for an entire year, making it impossible to track usage or plan finances. A senior on a fixed income complained of “fraudulent charges” after leaving BGE’s budget billing plan, highlighting widespread concerns over unclear or unexpected billing.

Over the last three years, BGE has amassed 282 complaints at the Better Business Bureau; in just the past 12 months, 108 complaints have already been filed, many related to billing, repair, and customer service issues.

Activists and consumer advocates criticized BGE’s multi-year rate plans, arguing that the utility used them to push through a $152 million reconciliation request, leading to higher rates, without sufficient accountability.



