Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Archdiocese and Police Collect Record 410 Guns in Buyback

Baltimore Archdiocese And Police Collect Record 410 Guns At Weekend Buyback

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Silver multi-tool among various semi-automatic pistols. Dark background.
Source: SolidMaks / Getty

The Baltimore Archdiocese partnered with city police this weekend for a large-scale gun buyback event aimed at reducing violence and promoting community safety.

Held Saturday at the Westside Shopping Center, the drive-thru event allowed residents to hand over firearms directly from their vehicles in exchange for cash payments. In total, 410 guns were collected, the highest number since the program’s launch, bringing the three-year total to 1,056 firearms removed from homes and streets.

Funding for the buyback came from donations by church parishioners and members of the community. Organizers say the initiative not only addresses crime prevention but also reduces the risk of accidental shootings, suicides, and stolen weapons.

“This is about building a culture of peace,” said Rev. Michael Murphy of Our Lady of Victory. “Any weapon that’s no longer in a home or on the street is one less that could be used for suicide, domestic violence, or crime. It’s about making everyone safer.”

Alongside the gun buyback, a community resource fair provided backpacks, toiletries, and other supplies to families, creating what organizers described as a “holistic” approach to public safety.

SEE ALSO

Baltimore Archdiocese And Police Collect Record 410 Guns At Weekend Buyback  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close