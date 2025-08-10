Listen Live
Kash Doll Confirms Breakup with NFL Star Za’Darius Smith

Published on August 10, 2025

Kash Doll just told the world she and NFL standout Za’Darius Smith have officially called it quits. In a heartfelt post on X, the Detroit rapper let it be known, “At this point of my life I just need to be single… Za’Darius is a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways .” Kash also revealed she’s hitting pause on social media to focus on her mental health. Smith also confirmed the split with a simple “Single” in his Instagram story.

