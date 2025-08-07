Listen Live
Erica Banks Arrested After Stolen Gun Found in Airport Bag

Atlanta rapper Erica Banks was arrested at Hartsfield–Jackson Airport after TSA agents found a stolen gun in her designer bag, according to reports.

Published on August 7, 2025

Dallas rapper Erica Banks faces legal trouble after airport security found her carrying a stolen gun.

Security at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport flagged a Smith & Wesson in her Louis Vuitton purse during an X-ray. The weapon traced back to a 2018 theft from Greenville, South Carolina. Banks told police she didn’t know the gun was stolen.

Officers arrested Erica—legally Erica Scharmane Breaux—at the North Terminal checkpoint. They booked her into Clayton County Jail. She was released within hours.

Her attorney stated that Erica had no knowledge of the gun’s stolen status, arguing the charges should not follow her.

Fans know Erica for her viral hit “Buss It” and her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She recently signed a joint venture with Arista Records.

Erica plans to appear in court soon.

The arrest raises serious questions about airport screening and public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

