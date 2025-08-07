Federal Investigation Launched Into Antisemitism Allegations In Baltimore City Schools

Source: Ariel Zambelich / The Baltimore Banner

Federal education officials have opened an investigation into Baltimore City Public Schools over allegations of antisemitism, following a complaint filed last month by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL alleges that school officials ignored repeated reports of antisemitic harassment and discrimination by both students and teachers, which they say violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

This marks the first K-12 antisemitism investigation under former President Donald Trump’s second term. While the Trump and Biden administrations previously launched dozens of investigations into religious discrimination at both colleges and public school districts, Baltimore City is now under federal scrutiny again after being investigated in 2023.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The U.S. Department of Education formally announced the investigation Thursday. In a statement, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor called the allegations “appalling and infuriating,” warning that if confirmed, they point to a broader national failure in protecting students from hate.

“The allegations that Baltimore City Public Schools tolerate virulent Nazi-inspired antisemitic harassment of its Jewish students is at once appalling and infuriating,” Trainor said.

According to the ADL’s complaint, Jewish students in Baltimore schools reported feeling unsafe and isolated. In one incident, a teacher at Bard High School Early College allegedly told students, “I’m about to go all Nazi on you.” At Mount Washington School, students allegedly sent Jewish classmates a quiz titled “Zionist or Nazi?”, made Nazi salutes, and referenced Hamas in threatening messages.

A swastika was also reportedly found on several school properties.

In response, Baltimore City Schools released a statement affirming its commitment to inclusion and denouncing antisemitism in all forms. “Bullying and harassment have no place in our schools,” the statement said. “We unequivocally reject antisemitism and hate in any form.”

Andre Riley, the district’s executive director of communications, said investigations were conducted into both the Bard and Mount Washington school incidents. While he declined to confirm the current status of the Bard teacher, he noted that the teacher remains employed. He emphasized that the school system continues to take steps to ensure a safe learning environment.

“While there may be differing views on how we responded to specific events, our commitment to inclusive, respectful schools has been consistent,” the district said.

The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin in any education program that receives federal funding.

The Baltimore investigation comes as other Maryland districts, including Howard, Montgomery, Carroll, and Dorchester counties, have also faced federal probes for religious discrimination in recent years.

Howard County’s case, which involved a walkout by Muslim students following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, concluded in January 2025 with an agreement requiring improved staff training and better complaint reporting procedures.

While such investigations often end with corrective agreements, the Trump administration has also sought financial penalties in some higher education cases. For example, Columbia University agreed to pay over $200 million in a recent settlement. It remains unclear whether similar penalties could be pursued in K-12 cases like Baltimore’s.

Federal Investigation Launched Into Antisemitism Allegations In Baltimore City Schools was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com