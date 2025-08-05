Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Opens 71-Unit Affordable Housing Complex

Baltimore Opens 71-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Homeless Families, Veterans

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Downtown Skyline With Harbor Reflections And Dramatic Skies
Source: Dee Liu / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday celebrated the grand opening of the Residences at Irvington Woods, a $24 million renovation project creating 71 affordable apartments for homeless families, veterans, and individuals with mental health needs.

The development, part of the city’s push to expand affordable housing and combat homelessness, offers modern one- and two-bedroom units with full kitchens, private bathrooms, central heating and air, washers and dryers, and an on-site service coordinator.

Residents can take part in the Housing and Homeless Services Program, which begins with an individual assessment to tailor support. Depending on their needs, they can receive household assistance and referrals to other agencies and community resources.

“For decades, our city has had a shortage of quality affordable housing, and our residents have paid the price,” Scott said at the ribbon-cutting.

Baltimore’s affordable housing efforts have accelerated in recent years. In 2024, the city saw its first population growth in a decade, increasing pressure to address homelessness.

In May, Scott introduced the Housing Options and Opportunity Act to ease zoning restrictions and allow more low-density, multi-family housing across neighborhoods. Earlier this year, the city’s Buy Back the Block program reached $750,000 in grants for first-time homebuyers—all 2025 funds are already committed.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City also reported a major jump in its Housing Choice Voucher Program, issuing nearly 2,000 vouchers in 2024, a 75% increase since 2020, and providing over $580,000 in closing cost assistance to 16 first-time buyers.

The Irvington Woods opening follows December’s $53 million revitalization of the Uplands Neighborhood, replacing a deteriorated 979-unit Section 8 complex with 150 new affordable and workforce rental homes.

SEE ALSO

Baltimore Opens 71-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Homeless Families, Veterans  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close