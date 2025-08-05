Baltimore Opens 71-Unit Affordable Housing Complex for Homeless Families, Veterans

Source: Dee Liu / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday celebrated the grand opening of the Residences at Irvington Woods, a $24 million renovation project creating 71 affordable apartments for homeless families, veterans, and individuals with mental health needs.

The development, part of the city’s push to expand affordable housing and combat homelessness, offers modern one- and two-bedroom units with full kitchens, private bathrooms, central heating and air, washers and dryers, and an on-site service coordinator.

Residents can take part in the Housing and Homeless Services Program, which begins with an individual assessment to tailor support. Depending on their needs, they can receive household assistance and referrals to other agencies and community resources.

“For decades, our city has had a shortage of quality affordable housing, and our residents have paid the price,” Scott said at the ribbon-cutting.

Baltimore’s affordable housing efforts have accelerated in recent years. In 2024, the city saw its first population growth in a decade, increasing pressure to address homelessness.

In May, Scott introduced the Housing Options and Opportunity Act to ease zoning restrictions and allow more low-density, multi-family housing across neighborhoods. Earlier this year, the city’s Buy Back the Block program reached $750,000 in grants for first-time homebuyers—all 2025 funds are already committed.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City also reported a major jump in its Housing Choice Voucher Program, issuing nearly 2,000 vouchers in 2024, a 75% increase since 2020, and providing over $580,000 in closing cost assistance to 16 first-time buyers.

The Irvington Woods opening follows December’s $53 million revitalization of the Uplands Neighborhood, replacing a deteriorated 979-unit Section 8 complex with 150 new affordable and workforce rental homes.

