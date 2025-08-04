Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy’s Ex, Doechii’s Tour, Young Dolph Trial & More

Diva’s Daily Dirt – Diddy’s Ex Speaks Out, Doechii’s Tour, Young Dolph Updates & More

Dominating entertainment news this week: Diddy's ex supports his release, Doechii announces a tour, Young Dolph trial updates, Soulja Boy arrested, and Gunna's new album!

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

DIVA DAILY DIRT Recap – August 4, 2025

This week is brimming with drama, music updates, and legal battles in the world of entertainment! Here’s everything you need to know from Dominique the Diva’s Daily Dirt.

Diddy’s Ex Rallies for His Release

Amid legal troubles, Diddy has found an unexpected ally—his ex-girlfriend, Gina Huynh. She’s backing his efforts for early release, even writing to the court about his newfound “patience and gentleness” and emphasizing his importance to his children. Diddy’s team, however, is not holding back on alleging inhumane jail conditions, citing expired food infested with maggots. The battle continues until his October 3 sentencing.

Soulja Boy Celebrates… in Handcuffs?

Related Stories

Soulja Boy’s 35th birthday took a wild turn when he was arrested during a traffic stop in L.A. early Sunday morning. Authorities reportedly found a firearm in the car he was riding in. The rapper is no stranger to headlines, but this one might qualify him for the “first rapper arrested on his birthday” club.

Seeking Justice for Young Dolph

The alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s tragic murder has rejected a plea deal, meaning the case will finally go to trial. Fans and family are hoping for long-overdue justice for the beloved artist. Stay tuned as this case unfolds in the coming weeks.

Doechii Hits the Road Again

Celebrating her Grammy win, Doechii is gearing up for her new Live From the Swamp North American tour. Kicking off in Chicago, this 12-city event promises high-energy performances and fan-favorite tracks. Tickets are already on sale, so grab yours!

Gunna Drops His Final YSL Album

Rapper Gunna is closing a chapter in his career with the release of The Last One this Friday—his last project with YSL Records. Fans can also catch him performing at Afroplus Fest in the DMV area soon.

There’s plenty buzzing this week, and you can always count on Dominique the Diva for more sizzling updates!


SEE ALSO

Diva’s Daily Dirt – Diddy’s Ex Speaks Out, Doechii’s Tour, Young Dolph Updates & More  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Stone Soul 2019 -- Mario
Entertainment

Congratulations! Baltimore’s Own Mario Set To Become A Father

Candles
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close