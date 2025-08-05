$5 Million Financial Relief Program Announced for PG County Seniors

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Prince George’s County Seniors Offered $5 Million in Relief

Seniors in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are now eligible for financial relief, thanks to a $5 million program funded by MGM National Harbor Local Impact Grants. This initiative aims to help seniors facing tough financial decisions between essential expenses like property taxes, groceries, and utility bills.

The program is designed to ease the burden on eligible seniors by covering a range of critical expenses, including mortgage or rent payments, property taxes, utilities, and even lawn care services. Many seniors across the county have found themselves in challenging situations, and this program provides much-needed relief to help alleviate their economic strain.

If you’re a senior in Prince George’s County, applying for the grant is straightforward but requires prompt action. The process involves completing an online application form, which determines your eligibility and available funding based on your responses. Depending on individual circumstances, seniors may qualify for financial assistance ranging from $550 to over $2,000.

It’s essential to act quickly, as the deadline to submit applications is August 31, 2025. Given the limited time, applicants should take immediate steps to understand their eligibility and gather the necessary paperwork. Seniors or their family members seeking assistance should visit the program’s website for more information and the online application.

The program is funded by revenue generated from the MGM National Harbor casino, ensuring that funds directly benefit the surrounding community. This initiative highlights the importance of supporting vulnerable groups like seniors, who often face difficult choices when managing their finances.

Encourage seniors in your life to explore this opportunity. It’s a chance to reduce their financial burden through meaningful support tailored to their needs. For more details, head to the official website or contact local authorities offering guidance on the program.





