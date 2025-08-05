Listen Live
Childhood Riches: Backyards, TVs & Sneakers Defined Wealth

Get Unfiltered: When Backyards and Big TVs Meant We Were Rich Kids

Published on August 4, 2025

What Rich Meant to Us as Kids – A Nostalgic Look Back

When we were kids, the definition of being “rich” was simpler and felt unreachably magical. Dominique the Diva’s latest Get Unfiltered session brought back a wave of nostalgic hilarity as callers confessed the little things that, in their young minds, defined immense wealth.

For one caller, having a backyard was the ultimate symbol of luxury. “If you had a backyard, you were balling,” they laughed. Others shared a similar sentiment, marveling at townhouses with both an upstairs and downstairs. Who could blame us for equating multi-floor living with being a millionaire?

Big-screen TVs, the kind with a massive back that required half the family to carry upstairs, were another rich status symbol. Just having one sitting on the floor screamed “elite” in a kid’s eyes. “My grandparents had one, and I thought we were THE family,” someone shared. Who knew furniture-sized TVs were the pinnacle of opulence?

Another surefire way to feel wealthy? A fresh pair of sneakers, especially Jordans. “The second I put on my brand-new Js, my walk changed,” laughed one caller, reminiscing about strutting their stuff with undeniable pride. Of course, it wasn’t all about material things; even being able to splurge at the candy store on snacks for all your friends made you feel like a billionaire in their eyes.

Even quirks like making sandwiches with lettuce, tomatoes, and actual hamburger buns instead of plain white bread sparked that “we must be rich” feeling. Fancier sandwiches, clearer TV screens, or just a little space to run? Back then, the “rich lifestyle” felt closer than we thought.

The conversation reminded us all that to a child, happiness and wealth might be as simple as the little luxuries we now take for granted. Maybe it’s time to re-appreciate them. Wouldn’t you agree?


