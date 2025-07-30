Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is expected to miss some time after suffering a foot injury during practice earlier this week.

Likely was helped off the field by trainers after rolling his ankle, and head coach John Harbaugh initially said the second-year tight end would be out for “a few weeks.” However, further evaluation revealed a small fracture in his foot, and he’s scheduled to undergo surgery this week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Likely’s recovery timeline is estimated at around six weeks. Despite the setback, there’s optimism that he could return in time for the start of the regular season.

While the injury isn’t ideal, it doesn’t appear to be a long-term concern. Ravens fans can remain hopeful that Likely will be ready to contribute by Week 1.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small fracture in his foot at the end of Tuesday’s practice, sources told ESPN.

Likely, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $3.4 million this season. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Likely set career highs last season with 42 catches for 477 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Ravens have one of the deepest tight end groups in the NFL with Likely, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. All three tight ends are scheduled to be free agents after this season.

If Likely misses significant time, Kolar would likely have an increased role. Known more for his blocking, Kolar caught nine passes last season for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Likely and Andrews combined for 17 touchdown catches last season, which were the most by any tight end teammates in the NFL, according to ESPN Research. Andrews caught 11 touchdown passes, and Likely had six.

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely to Undergo Foot Surgery, Expected Back by Week 1 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com