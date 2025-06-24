Listen Live
Local

Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Lists Harbor East Condo For $2.5M

Published on June 24, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey has put his upscale Harbor East condo on the market for $2.5 million—$350,000 less than what he paid for it just three years ago.

The two-time All-Pro purchased the 2,890-square-foot unit at Liberty Harbor East, located at 1330 Lancaster Street, in 2022 for $2.85 million. Now, he’s selling the property without a real estate agent in an effort to minimize his financial loss.

According to Humphrey’s executive assistant, Jeremiah Pittman, the NFL veteran has moved on from the condo life. “I wouldn’t say it was a bad buy because Marlon had the means to do it, but he is in a different phase now of fatherhood and family, and this place was too busy for him and his wife,” Pittman explained.

Humphrey has since relocated to a home closer to the Ravens’ training facility in Owings Mills, marking a shift from his former “bachelor pad” lifestyle to one centered around family.

The listing underscores a growing trend of professional athletes reassessing luxury urban living as their personal lives evolve.

