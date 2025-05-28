Ravens Unveil Second Phase Of Major Renovations At M&T Bank Stadium

Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have revealed the next stage of their ambitious “The Next Evolution” renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium. Originally announced in December 2023, the full overhaul is expected to be completed by 2026, with an estimated price tag of $450 million.

The second phase of renovations will bring significant enhancements to the fan experience, starting with 29 new video displays throughout the stadium. A major highlight includes a new 216-foot video board at Gate A, which will replace the existing RavensVision scoreboard. Additionally, over 100 TVs around the venue will be upgraded to larger screens by 2026.

The stadium’s original ticket office on the west side is being transformed into a modern 4,900-square-foot retail store. This new space will feature RFID self-checkout, high-tech video panels, and an LED display showcasing player jerseys.

Meanwhile, a former retail area at Gate A is being reimagined as a walk-through Raveneous Chicken location. The new eatery will offer self-serve food slides and reach-in coolers for quicker service and shorter lines.

The North Plaza is also getting a major facelift and will serve as the primary entrance to the stadium. Two prominent new structures will anchor the revamped space:

East Structure: A 6,600-square-foot retail store with year-round access, featuring a second-floor hospitality lounge. Fans can expect RFID self-checkout, Nike-branded displays, and a jersey customization shop.

West Structure: Designed as an open-air tailgate and concert venue, this three-level space will include a main stage, multiple viewing decks, and an indoor sports bar on the ground floor.

The Kevin Byrne Press Box, which was moved to the southeast corner in 2024, will undergo additional improvements ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Three premium club membership options will debut for personal seat license holders starting with the 2025 season:

The Champions Club: Located behind the west end zone, this club will feature two bars themed around the Ravens’ Super Bowl wins. Members will enjoy all-inclusive food and drinks, plus private restrooms.

The Trust, Presented by M&T Bank: Positioned on the stadium’s south side, this ultra-exclusive experience offers views of the Ravens’ player tunnel at the 50-yard line and access to the post-game press conference room.

Legends Suites: Found in the west end zone, these new suites provide field-level seating, a private lounge, and a members-only social area. complete with a sushi bar.

As the project continues, fans can expect M&T Bank Stadium to deliver a more immersive, modern, and premium gameday experience.

Ravens Unveil Second Phase Of Major Renovations At M&T Bank Stadium was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com