Baltimore Ravens Announce Release of Kicker Justin Tucker

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

In a move that marks the end of an era for the Baltimore Ravens, the team has officially announced the release of longtime kicker Justin Tucker. The decision, described as “incredibly difficult,” was made based on the team’s current roster dynamics, according to a statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” DeCosta said. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

Tucker, widely regarded as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, leaves behind a legacy of excellence and consistency. Over his tenure with the Ravens, he produced countless unforgettable moments and played a crucial role in the team’s successes.

RELATED: NFL Is In Baltimore Investigateing Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade,” DeCosta continued.

Known for his clutch performances and record-setting accuracy, Tucker has been a fan favorite and a respected leader in the locker room. His departure marks a significant change for the Ravens, who will now look ahead to a new chapter in their special teams unit.

“We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives,” the statement concluded.

The Ravens have not yet announced who will take over kicking duties moving forward. As fans reflect on Tucker’s storied career in Baltimore, his impact on the team and the sport will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Release of Kicker Justin Tucker was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com