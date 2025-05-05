Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ravens Announce Release of Kicker Justin Tucker

Published on May 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

In a move that marks the end of an era for the Baltimore Ravens, the team has officially announced the release of longtime kicker Justin Tucker. The decision, described as “incredibly difficult,” was made based on the team’s current roster dynamics, according to a statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta.

“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” DeCosta said. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker.”

Tucker, widely regarded as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, leaves behind a legacy of excellence and consistency. Over his tenure with the Ravens, he produced countless unforgettable moments and played a crucial role in the team’s successes.

RELATED: NFL Is In Baltimore Investigateing Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

“His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league’s best kickers for over a decade,” DeCosta continued.

Known for his clutch performances and record-setting accuracy, Tucker has been a fan favorite and a respected leader in the locker room. His departure marks a significant change for the Ravens, who will now look ahead to a new chapter in their special teams unit.

“We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives,” the statement concluded.

The Ravens have not yet announced who will take over kicking duties moving forward. As fans reflect on Tucker’s storied career in Baltimore, his impact on the team and the sport will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

SEE ALSO

Baltimore Ravens Announce Release of Kicker Justin Tucker  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
257 Items
Radio One Exclusives

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Shoppers Food In Maryland
Local

Shoppers Food to Close Four Maryland Stores in October

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Local

Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour
Contests

Quicksilva Morning Show Back-To-School Tour! 🚌

Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Baltimore City Hall
222 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close