Ravens Strengthen Secondary, Draft Georgia Star Safety Malaki Starks at No. 27

The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their secondary in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 27th overall pick.

Over three standout seasons with the Bulldogs, Starks emerged as a key playmaker and leader on defense. He tallied 197 tackles, six interceptions, and contributed to Georgia’s 2022 national championship run. Known for his versatility, Starks lined up all over the field — from deep safety to the box, slot, and “star” nickel — under head coach Kirby Smart.

In 2024, Starks led Georgia in tackles with 77 and was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. That followed a stellar 2023 season in which he earned consensus first-team All-American honors and notched three interceptions. He was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in both seasons and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, while also earning first-team All-SEC honors from the AP each year.

Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Starks as the second-best safety in the class, behind South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori.

