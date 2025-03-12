Listen Live
DeAndre Hopkins Joins Ravens: A New Weapon for Lamar Jackson

Published on March 12, 2025

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
DeAndre Hopkins is heading to Baltimore after a brief but productive stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran wide receiver has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins joined the Chiefs last season after a trade from the Tennessee Titans, where he played a key role in their third straight Super Bowl appearance. In 10 games, he recorded 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He added two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Now, Baltimore will be Hopkins’ fourth team in four seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler had a strong 2023 campaign with the Titans, posting 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, marking his seventh career 1,000-yard season. Despite his consistent production, he saw a dip in numbers last season while adjusting to new teams.

What Hopkins Brings to the Ravens

After news of his signing, an old photo of Hopkins, Lamar Jackson, and Derrick Henry surfaced online, hinting at an exciting reunion.

At 32 years old, Hopkins still has plenty left in the tank and will be a major target for Jackson this season. He joins Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in the Ravens’ receiving corps, adding another weapon to their offense.

Baltimore finished 12-5 last season before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. With Super Bowl aspirations, adding Hopkins strengthens their chances of competing with Kansas City and Buffalo in the AFC.

