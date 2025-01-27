Paying It Forward: Ravens Flock Start Fundraiser For Bills’ Dalton Kincaid

The flock is paying it forward after the Buffalo Bills fall short in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ravens fans are raising funds for a charity close to Dalton Kincaid’s heart, Summit Center for Autism, after he dropped a key pass with only minutes left in the game.

The Ravens Flock started the GoFundMe just minutes after Kincaid dropped the key pass and sent the Kansas City Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl.

Fans shared that they appreciated the way Bills fans supported Andrews with a GoFundMe after he dropped a ball that might’ve lifted Baltimore to the AFC Championship.

“As many of you know, Bills TE Dalton Kincaid made a phenomenal attempt to catch Josh Allens last pass of the season but couldn’t haul it in, upsetting a lot of Bills fans. We want Ravens flock to donate to Summit Center for autism, the charity Dalton works with and try and return the favor Bills mafia did for us and Mark Andrews. Let’s raise what we can!” the fundraiser says.

The initial goal is $10,000 with a little more than !.7K raised as of Monday afternoon.

Last week, Mark Andrews took to Instagram to thank the Bills Mafia for their support amid the hate.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love

my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it,” the IG post said.

