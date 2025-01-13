Listen Live
Ravens will face Bills in divisional round, setting up showdown between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

Published on January 13, 2025

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen battled all season for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. Now they’ll square off for a spot in the AFC championship game.

The third-seeded Ravens will face second-seeded Buffalo on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, in a divisional-round matchup. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS (Channel 13) and Paramount+.

The Bills, who advanced Sunday with a 31-7 win over the seventh-seeded Denver Broncos in the wild-card round, in Baltimore in Week 4, 35-10. Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed 24 times for 199 yards (8.3 per carry) and a touchdown, while Jackson had 210 yards of total offense and three scores. Buffalo was missing five starters on defense, including standout inside linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens will face Bills in divisional round, setting up showdown between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

 

