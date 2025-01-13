Ravens will face Bills in divisional round, setting up showdown between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen battled all season for NFL Most Valuable Player honors. Now they’ll square off for a spot in the AFC championship game.

The third-seeded Ravens will face second-seeded Buffalo on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, in a divisional-round matchup. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS (Channel 13) and Paramount+.

The Bills, who advanced Sunday with a 31-7 win over the seventh-seeded Denver Broncos in the wild-card round, in Baltimore in Week 4, 35-10. Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed 24 times for 199 yards (8.3 per carry) and a touchdown, while Jackson had 210 yards of total offense and three scores. Buffalo was missing five starters on defense, including standout inside linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson.

