Baltimore City Reinstates Penalties for Parking Tickets

Mayor Brandon Scott held a press conference this week to announce that Baltimore City will reinstate penalties and fees for unpaid parking tickets effective July 1.
The initial pause was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for people who refused to pay their outstanding tickets. Mayor Scott said people will receive notifications on the online payment portal and on paper bills if they owe.
