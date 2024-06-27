Listen Live
News

Baltimore City Reinstates Penalties for Parking Tickets

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott held a press conference this week to announce that Baltimore City will reinstate penalties and fees for unpaid parking tickets effective July 1.

The initial pause was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for people who refused to pay their outstanding tickets. Mayor Scott said people will receive notifications on the online payment portal and on paper bills if they owe.

RELATED TAGS

92Q baltimore chey parker fees late fees Mayor Brandon Scott parking tickets penalties press conference quicksilva show

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Enjoy a panoramic view of the skyline. The sun rises in the morning sky with colorful clouds. and beautiful cloud patterns In the soft light of the morning
Local

Beat The Heat: How To Keep Cool As Temperatures Climb

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close