Listen Live
Local

Beat The Heat: How To Keep Cool As Temperatures Climb

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
sun rise

Source: Singgih Prayoga / Getty

The Baltimore area is preparing for some extreme temperatures later this week and though the days have already been uncomfortable, we’ll be hitting the triple digits soon.

However, Baltimore isn’t the only area dealing with extreme heat as heatwaves are happening around the world.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Related Stories

Though sunshine is a beautiful thing, extreme heat can be deadly, affecting younger and older people, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.

Below are a few tips on how to handle the summer heat:

  • Avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day if you can. If you have to be in direct sunlight, wear and regularly reapply sunscreen. Also, cover your head with a hat and remember to take regular breaks indoors or in a shady area to avoid getting heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
  • In hot weather, it’s important to avoid caffeine and make sure you’re drinking lots of water. As you sweat throughout the day, the liquids you are losing need to be replaced to avoid dehydration. NOTE: Symptoms of dehydration include a dry mouth, dizziness or confusion, and headaches.
  • Limit physical activity to cooler parts of the day. 
  • Eat light meals to feel cooler. 
  • Limit your alcohol. 

Additionally, below are symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion. Remember if you experience any of these symptoms, seek help immediately and call 911.

 Things you should look out for to identify heat stroke:

  • Headache
  • Dizziness or confusion
  • Paler skin than normal.
  • A strong pulse
  • A raised body temperature
  • Deteriorating response levels

Things you should look out for to identify heat exhaustion:

  • Dizzy or confused, and complaining of headaches or cramps. 
  • Sweating, with cooler skin to the touch.
  • Paler than usual.
  • Feel nauseous, with fast breathing and heart rate.

Click here for more tips and health information. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…
Extra Marshmallows Please! 7 Best Snowball Stands In Baltimore
Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples
These Five Summer Dresses Will Have You Slaying As A Wedding Guest

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 20 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

News

Keyshia Ka’oir Defends Gucci Mane After Death Of Rapper Enchanting

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close