HustleManFatz and Next Level Gaming MD Reward Top Middle School Students

Published on June 16, 2024

In an inspiring collaboration, 92Q’s HustleManFatz and Next Level Gaming MD have joined forces to incentivize middle school students with outstanding academic achievements. Over the course of three days, a game truck visited five middle schools in and around Baltimore, offering students with a 3.5 GPA or higher a chance to play video games for two hours completely free of charge.

This initiative aimed to recognize and reward the hard work of young male students, particularly in the challenging post-COVID educational landscape. By providing a fun and engaging experience, the organizers hoped to give these students a boost of motivation as they prepare to enter their 8th-grade year.

HustleManFatz and Next Level Gaming MD’s collaboration underscores the importance of acknowledging academic excellence and supporting students’ continued efforts. This event not only celebrated the achievements of these young scholars but also reinforced the message that dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed.

