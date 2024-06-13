Foxy Brown Reportedly Wanted As Star Witness in Tupac Murder Trial

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Now, how is Foxy Brown in this? According to reports, the rapper is being looked at by the prosecution as its star witness in the Tupac murder trial against “Keffe D” Davis.

Davis is currently facing a first-degree murder charge and life in prison if convicted. However, Davis’ primary defense argument is that there’s no proof that he was even there, despite admitting to being in Vegas that night in his book, Compton Street Legend. According to prosecutors, Foxy Brown can place him there.

In the book, Davis reveals that Eric “Zip” Martin allegedly met with Davis to give him a gun that night and Foxy Brown was in the car with Zip at the time. Zip asked her to step out for the exchange, but since she saw Davis that night, her testimony could lead to his conviction. Davis maintains that his late cousin, Orlando Anderson, shot and killed Tupac, and any admissions made in Davis’ book or interviews were all made up and just for fame and fortune.

Davis was arrested last year in Las Vegas months after authorities raided his home and entered a plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to have his day in court on November 4.