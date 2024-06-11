Listen Live
News

Tory Lanez’s Wife Files For Divorce After Less Than 1 Year Of Marriage

The two share a son together.

Published on June 11, 2024

Tory Lanez bail denied

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It seems Tory Lanez will have to serve his prison term without his lady by his side. His wife has filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

As reported by Page Six, the rapper was served papers by his other half. According to documentation obtained by the publication, Raina Chassagne submitted a petition last week to legally separate from the “Traphouse” performer citing irreconcilable differences between them. They quietly married on June 25, 2023, thus the couple didn’t even make it to their first wedding anniversary. Additionally, she never changed her last name to Peterson, Tory’s real last name. The two share a 7-year-old son, Kai. While they are headings towards a split it seems that they have remained amicable throughout the the process as Raina has continued to bring Kai with her to visit him behind bars.

On Dec. 23, 2022 Tory Lanez was convicted on three felony charges relating to the evening Megan Thee Stallion was shot. Last August, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently serving his time at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

Tory Lanez’s Wife Files For Divorce After Less Than 1 Year Of Marriage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

