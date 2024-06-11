Listen Live
Entertainment

Michael Rainey Jr. Releases Statement on Sexual Assault

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Michael Rainey Jr., star of the hit series Power Book II: Ghost, has released a statement regarding a sexual assault incident involving him and a young woman on a Twitch livestream. Rainey joined popular streamer, TyTy James, earlier this week and a series of viral video clips from the disturbing moments are now floating around the internet.

In one clip, a young woman, James’ little sister, enters the frame from the left to stand beside Rainey, who has his arms crossed in front of him, partially covering his private parts. The woman can be seen whispering something to Rainey, however, viewers can’t hear what’s said. A child sitting in front of them blocks the audience’s view, but Rainey seems to be trying to ignore her as she gropes him. The actor leaves the livestream shortly after.

Rainey released a statement on his Instagram story saying:

“At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don’t know how to fully process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I can’t condone in any way. I can’t take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed.” 

Rainey goes on to say that, “… sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

James also released a statement saying that he’s disgusted by what happened during the livestream and supports Rainey in whatever direction he chooses to take from here.

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place. My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable … After watching the clip, I was completely taken back by what she done. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault.”

Rainey has not revealed whether he take legal action against the woman.

RELATED TAGS

50 cent 92Q baltimore chey parker Ghost livestream Michael Rainey Jr. Power Book II quicksilva show sexual assault streamer Tariq tWitch TyTy James

More from 92 Q
Trending
10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

15 items
News

MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

8 items
Entertainment

Comfort Is Essential: Jhené Aiko Stars In SKIMS Newest Campaign Ahead Of Her Upcoming ‘The Magic Hour’ Tour

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close