NEW REPORT: Five Former Employees Accuse Diddy of Abuse

The Daily Beast has released a new report with more accusations of violence and abuse by five former employees who worked under Diddy over the years.

All five individuals remained anonymous as they detailed their experience working for the billionaire businessman. One of the accusers previously worked for Sean John and claimed that Diddy did not like when she disagreed with him and wasn’t truly interested in her point-of-view. She even details a physical encounter where he squeezed both her cheeks and told her to stick out her tongue to see if it was bleeding from her biting it.

Another accuser claims that he was fired for making eye contact with Diddy and that the general work culture overall was one of fear. In the report he says, “when people ask me about it, I always tell them it was the worst experience I ever had in my life.”

According to The Daily Beast report, a former Blue Flame employee said, “there was a lot of cursing, a lot of talking to people crazy, a lot of [calling women] bitches …”

After disturbing video footage of Diddy physically attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, went viral, the disgraced Hip Hop mogul has been sued by multiple people with allegations dating back to the 90s and early 2000s.