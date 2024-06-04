Listen Live
Entertainment

NEW REPORT: Five Former Employees Accuse Diddy of Abuse

Published on June 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

The Daily Beast has released a new report with more accusations of violence and abuse by five former employees who worked under Diddy over the years.

All five individuals remained anonymous as they detailed their experience working for the billionaire businessman. One of the accusers previously worked for Sean John and claimed that Diddy did not like when she disagreed with him and wasn’t truly interested in her point-of-view. She even details a physical encounter where he squeezed both her cheeks and told her to stick out her tongue to see if it was bleeding from her biting it.

Related Stories

Another accuser claims that he was fired for making eye contact with Diddy and that the general work culture overall was one of fear. In the report he says, “when people ask me about it, I always tell them it was the worst experience I ever had in my life.”

According to The Daily Beast report, a former Blue Flame employee said, “there was a lot of cursing, a lot of talking to people crazy, a lot of [calling women] bitches …”

After disturbing video footage of Diddy physically attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, went viral, the disgraced Hip Hop mogul has been sued by multiple people with allegations dating back to the 90s and early 2000s.

 

RELATED TAGS

92Q baltimore blue flame chey parker diddy lawsuit mental abuse quicksilva Sean John The Daily Beast violence abuse

More from 92 Q
Trending
6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Trump Manhattan criminal court
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

10 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close