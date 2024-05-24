Gunna Announces New Clothing Line

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna definitely seems to be in his winning season and it doesn’t look it’ll be letting up any time soon, as the rapper recently announced his new clothing line collaboration with Boohoo.

The new line, P By Gunna, will be offered through BoohooMAN, Boohoo’s men’s division, and will blend Gunna’s unique style with accessible, affordable fashion. The collection is unisex and features men’s and women’s apparel, reflecting the rapper’s signature aesthetic while combining streetwear influences with high-fashion elements. Shoppers can get hoodies, graphic tees, stylish tracksuits and statement accessories.

Gunna gave his fans a sneak peak of the collection on his Instagram page captioning the carousel post “@PBYGUNNA LAUNCH JUNE 5TH 🅿️⭐️”

According to reports, billboards in New York City started popping up last week to promote the line. BoohooMAN also made a few posts on their official Instagram page.

P By Gunna will be available exclusively at BoohooMAN on June 5 or at pbygunna.com.