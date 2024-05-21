Listen Live
Angel Reese Graduates from LSU

Published on May 21, 2024

Baltimore’s very own basketball star, Angel Reese, graduated from Louisiana State University on Friday, May 17.

After balling out all season on the court, Reese made sure she stuck to her books so that she could graduated on time this year. Not only is she now living out her dreams of playing for the WNBA, she also has her degree.

Reese earned her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentrations and minors in Communication Studies, Leadership Development and Psychology.

After playing her first two seasons with the University of Maryland, Reese transferred to LSU in 2022 and played for the Tigers for another two seasons, leading them to their first national championship. Reese went on to be drafted No. 7 overall and now plays for the Chicago Sky.

 

