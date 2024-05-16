Nicki Minaj Makes History With “Pink Friday 2” Tour

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is holding on to her crown as the Queen of Rap as she continues to make history with her legendary “Pink Friday 2” tour.

The star’s U.S. leg of the tour exceeded expectations with 36 sold-out shows. This makes Nicki the first female rapper to sell out every show consecutively on a tour. She gushed about her latest accomplishment in a post on Instagram.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s become a #GagCityResident. I’d like to thank the incredible ppl who whether on stage or behind the stage, every single night, have been the most incredible, talented & reliable ppl on earth in order to make this show happen for the Barbz in the most over the top, stunning & unique way. We’re just getting stated tho. So many ppl have asked if I’d consider adding more US DATES. Anyway, headed to Europe in a few days. Love you.”

Nicki’s first European show will happen in Manchester on May 25.