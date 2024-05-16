Listen Live
Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Makes History With “Pink Friday 2” Tour

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is holding on to her crown as the Queen of Rap as she continues to make history with her legendary “Pink Friday 2” tour.

The star’s U.S. leg of the tour exceeded expectations with 36 sold-out shows. This makes Nicki the first female rapper to sell out every show consecutively on a tour. She gushed about her latest accomplishment in a post on Instagram.

Related Stories

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s become a #GagCityResident. I’d like to thank the incredible ppl who whether on stage or behind the stage, every single night, have been the most incredible, talented & reliable ppl on earth in order to make this show happen for the Barbz in the most over the top, stunning & unique way. We’re just getting stated tho. So many ppl have asked if I’d consider adding more US DATES. Anyway, headed to Europe in a few days. Love you.” 

Nicki’s first European show will happen in Manchester on May 25.

RELATED TAGS

92Q baltimore chey parker female rap female rapper Instagram Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 Tour quicksilva show sold out tour

More from 92 Q
Trending
5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Local

Baltimore Ravens Set To Face Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

News

The Irony: As Trump Begs For Immunity, Old Mother’s Day Tweet Surfaces Of Him Accusing Obama Of ‘Crime’

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

2024 Primary Election Results In Maryland Graphics
Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close