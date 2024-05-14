Listen Live
Entertainment

Oprah Apologizes for Role She Played in Weight Loss Culture

Published on May 14, 2024

Oprah Winfrey, one of the richest and most successful women in the world, is apologizing for her contributions to weight loss culture and says she wants to do better now.

In a recent livestream with Weight Watchers, “Making the Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight”, Winfrey spoke about her experience with losing and gaining pounds throughout the years and acknowledged that she’s been a major contributor to how people think about weight and their bodies in today’s society.

“… I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years,” said Winfrey. “… I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television.”

Winfrey even pointed out one specific moment back in 1988 during her famous “The Oprah Winfrey Show” when she used a wagon of fat as a prop on stage and called it one of her “biggest regrets.” After that moment, the iconic media talent said that she started to gain her weight back the very next day.

Winfrey recently stepped down from her role on the Weight Watchers’ board of directors after serving nine years. “I own what I’ve done, and now I want to do better,” she said.

 

