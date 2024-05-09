Listen Live
Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop

| 05.09.24
To say that rising hip-hop artist Jones Monroe is a “Jack of All Trades” would be an understatement. The Terrell, TX native is somewhat of a musical prodigy, learning the piano at age 5 and training in opera at age 7. With a rich musical palate, she has crafted a sound and style that’s uniquely hers. In this interview, she chats with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her latest single “Koolaid,” and what’s up next for her!

Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

