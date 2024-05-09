To say that rising hip-hop artist Jones Monroe is a “Jack of All Trades” would be an understatement. The Terrell, TX native is somewhat of a musical prodigy, learning the piano at age 5 and training in opera at age 7. With a rich musical palate, she has crafted a sound and style that’s uniquely hers. In this interview, she chats with RoyalTea about her musical journey, her latest single “Koolaid,” and what’s up next for her!
Jones Monroe On Being A “Jack of All Trades” in Hip-Hop was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized
-
Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time
-
Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words