Snoop Dogg & His “Gin & Juice” Liquor Company Sponsoring NCAA Bowl Game

Snoop Dogg and his liquor brand are the new sponsors of an NCAA college football bowl game, thanks to a groundbreaking deal.

The multi-platinum Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg is now putting his stamp on the college football landscape. The Arizona Bowl announced that it has entered into a multiyear sponsorship deal with the rapper and his premium spirits brand with producer Dr. Dre to sponsor the bowl game beginning this year. The game will now be called the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, and the landmark deal will be the first time that an NCAA Bowl game will have an alcohol partner. Playfly Premier Partnerships, a division of Playfly Sports, will also be a partner in the deal. The bowl game is played between teams from the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West Conference each year.

“College football fans are exhausted by the constant talk around NIL, conference realignment, coach movement, transfer portal, and super conferences,” Snoop Dogg said in a video on social media. “So it’s time we get back to the roots of college football, what it was focused on — the colleges, the players, the competition, the community, fan experience and the pageantry. Being a fan, coach, supporter of all levels of the game, I’ve sent many players through my SYFL [Snoop Youth Football League] to colleges and the NFL, so it’s only fitting that I step up and help get this thing right.”

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop will feature Snoop Dogg promoting a new line of Gin & Juice flavors before the game takes place in Tucson, Arizona, on Dec. 28. The days leading up to kickoff will also see special events being held in the city including charity functions and the SNOOPER Bowl, which will see the top youth football teams from Arizona and California compete for the title. It’s a natural move for Snoop, who founded and runs the Snoop Youth Football League, which has seen 40 kids go on to be professionals in the National Football League.

“We’re thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” said Kym Adair, Executive Director of the Arizona Bowl in the press release. “This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations, and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA.”

