Listen Live
Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Martin Lawrence

Source: General / Radio One

Martin Lawrence is back out on the road in 2024-2025, and great tickets are now available for all his upcoming shows! Whether you know him for roles in movies like Bad Boys and Big Momma’s House, his eponymous TV show Martin, or some of the funniest standup specials of the last couple decades, you know you’ll want to see the legendary Lawrence when he performs his newest material live at a venue near you. Especially since his “Y’all Know What It Is” Tour costars hilarious folks like Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, and a whole lot more!

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification,” Lawrence shared in a press release promoting the tour. “Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey…y’all know what it is!”

Check out the tour schedule below to learn more about his upcoming set in your area, score your Martin Lawrence Tickets, and get ready to laugh yourself sick!

Martin Lawrence tour dates
July 20 at the Gila River Casino in Chandler, AZ
Aug. 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Aug. 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH
Aug. 9 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS
Aug. 10 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS
Aug. 17 at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA
Aug. 30 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Aug. 31 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI
Sept. 6 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
Sept. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC
Sept. 20 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
Sept. 21 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
Nov. 8 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 9 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 15 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Nov. 16 at the Pacom Center in Oklahoma City, OK
Nov. 29 at Dolby Live in Las Vegas, NV
Dec. 6 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA
Dec. 7 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA
Dec. 13 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
Dec. 14 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL
Dec. 15 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL
Jan. 17, 2025 at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS
Jan. 18, 2025 at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL
Jan. 19, 2025 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
Jan. 24, 2025 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Jan. 25, 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Feb. 8, 2025 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Feb. 28, 2025 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
March 1, 2025 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
March 7, 2025 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA
March 8, 2025 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA
March 14, 2025 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
March 15, 2025 at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL
March 28, 2025 at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA
April 4, 2025 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA
April 5, 2025 at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, AR

Can’t wait for Marty Mar? He’ll also be back on the bigscreen this summer in the latest Bad Boy film. Check out the trailer below.

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

11 items
News

Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Baltimore Violence
Local

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close